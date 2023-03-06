https://sputniknews.com/20230306/lithuanian-court-keeps-sputnik-lithuania-editor-kasem-in-prison-for-another-2-months-1108083660.html
Riga Court Keeps Sputnik Lithuania Editor Kasem in Prison for Another 2 Months
A Lithuanian court upheld its previous decision on Monday to leave Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem in prison for another 2 months, denying the appeal to change the measure of restraint.
Kasem will have to stay in Riga Central Prison for another 60 days, after which he will be allowed to appeal again. Kasem is a citizen of Latvia and has been living and working in Moscow for several years in the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons. He was detained, and on January 5, the Riga court took him into custody.
10:23 GMT 06.03.2023 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 06.03.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Latvian court upheld its previous decision on Monday to leave Sputnik Lithuania editor Marat Kasem in prison for another 2 months, denying the appeal to change the measure of restraint.
Kasem will have to stay in Riga Central Prison for another 60 days, after which he will be allowed to appeal again.
Kasem is a citizen of Latvia and has been living and working in Moscow for several years in the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons. He was detained
, and on January 5, the Riga court took him into custody.