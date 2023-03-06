https://sputniknews.com/20230306/lavrov-speaks-at-summit-of-organization-of-islamic-cooperation-in-moscow-1108079679.html

Lavrov Speaks at Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Moscow

Lavrov Speaks at Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Moscow

It is expected that the main topic would be the ascension of multipolar world and political and economic cooperation between Russia and Islamic nations.

2023-03-06T13:13+0000

2023-03-06T13:13+0000

2023-03-06T13:13+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

organization of islamic cooperation (oic)

foreign policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107929752_0:0:2973:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_86a6cc05ea134652e8447f015dbe4cb5.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is taking part in a meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group with ambassadors from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states. Previously, Russia's foreign minister stated that Moscow values the fact that the Islamic world pursues a foreign policy which is independent of that of the West. The meeting will also be attended by high-ranking Russian officials, including Rustam Minnikhanov, Chairman of the Russia - Islamic World Strategic Vision Group and the head of the Republic of Tatarstan.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov Speaks at Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Moscow Lavrov Speaks at Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Moscow 2023-03-06T13:13+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia- islamic world, russian foreign policy, cooperation between russia and islamic world, organization of islamic cooperation