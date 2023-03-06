International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230306/lavrov-speaks-at-summit-of-organization-of-islamic-cooperation-in-moscow-1108079679.html
Lavrov Speaks at Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Moscow
Lavrov Speaks at Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Moscow
It is expected that the main topic would be the ascension of multipolar world and political and economic cooperation between Russia and Islamic nations.
2023-03-06T13:13+0000
2023-03-06T13:13+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
organization of islamic cooperation (oic)
foreign policy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107929752_0:0:2973:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_86a6cc05ea134652e8447f015dbe4cb5.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is taking part in a meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group with ambassadors from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states. Previously, Russia's foreign minister stated that Moscow values the fact that the Islamic world pursues a foreign policy which is independent of that of the West. The meeting will also be attended by high-ranking Russian officials, including Rustam Minnikhanov, Chairman of the Russia - Islamic World Strategic Vision Group and the head of the Republic of Tatarstan.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov Speaks at Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Moscow
Lavrov Speaks at Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Moscow
2023-03-06T13:13+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107929752_93:0:2824:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_93d827af064ba0be0ebc9f67b4429e3c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia- islamic world, russian foreign policy, cooperation between russia and islamic world, organization of islamic cooperation
russia- islamic world, russian foreign policy, cooperation between russia and islamic world, organization of islamic cooperation

Lavrov Speaks at Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Moscow

13:13 GMT 06.03.2023
© Russian Foreign Ministry's Press Service / Go to the mediabankSergey Lavrov at G20 in New Delhi
Sergey Lavrov at G20 in New Delhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2023
© Russian Foreign Ministry's Press Service
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
It is expected that the main topic would be the emergence of a multipolar world and political and economic cooperation between Russia and Islamic nations.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is taking part in a meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group with ambassadors from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states.
Previously, Russia's foreign minister stated that Moscow values the fact that the Islamic world pursues a foreign policy which is independent of that of the West.
The meeting will also be attended by high-ranking Russian officials, including Rustam Minnikhanov, Chairman of the Russia - Islamic World Strategic Vision Group and the head of the Republic of Tatarstan.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала