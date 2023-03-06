https://sputniknews.com/20230306/lavrov-speaks-at-summit-of-organization-of-islamic-cooperation-in-moscow-1108079679.html
It is expected that the main topic would be the ascension of multipolar world and political and economic cooperation between Russia and Islamic nations.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is taking part in a meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group with ambassadors from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states. Previously, Russia's foreign minister stated that Moscow values the fact that the Islamic world pursues a foreign policy which is independent of that of the West. The meeting will also be attended by high-ranking Russian officials, including Rustam Minnikhanov, Chairman of the Russia - Islamic World Strategic Vision Group and the head of the Republic of Tatarstan.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
News
