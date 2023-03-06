https://sputniknews.com/20230306/biden-to-present-draft-2024-budget-thursday-1108077251.html
Biden to Present Draft 2024 Budget Thursday
Biden to Present Draft 2024 Budget Thursday
US President Joe Biden will present the draft budget for next year on Thursday, the White House informs.
Biden will unveil his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 during a visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 9, the White House said on Sunday. The US president will deliver a speech revealing plans to "invest in America, continue to lower costs for families, protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, reduce the deficit, and more," the White House said. According to US media reports, the draft budget proposal to the US Congress is unlikely to be enacted as is, since the Republicans control the US House of Representatives.
US President Joe Biden will present the draft budget for next year on Thursday, the White House informs.
Biden will unveil his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 during a visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 9, the White House said on Sunday.
The US president will deliver a speech revealing plans to "invest in America, continue to lower costs for families, protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, reduce the deficit, and more," the White House said.
According to US media reports, the draft budget proposal to the US Congress is unlikely to be enacted as is, since the Republicans control the US House of Representatives.