https://sputniknews.com/20230305/serbian-president-denies-reports-of-supplying-weapons-to-ukraine-1108067720.html

Serbian President Denies Reports of Supplying Weapons to Ukraine

Serbian President Denies Reports of Supplying Weapons to Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday media were peddling blatant lies when they claimed that his administration had authorized sales of weapons to Ukraine.

2023-03-05T12:45+0000

2023-03-05T12:45+0000

2023-03-05T12:45+0000

military

serbia

russia

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108067571_0:18:3147:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_4d6b48cf8a441409b74a098ae510b0a4.jpg

"It is a blatant lie. Serbia did not send weapons to anyone. Serbia makes and sells munitions… We have sold no munitions or other weapons to either Ukraine or Russia," he told reporters in Qatar. The Serbian Defense Ministry confirmed to Sputnik this week that Serbia exported weapons only to countries on the international whitelist and had banned their resale to Ukraine or Russia. The Serbian Defense Ministry said Belgrade had asked foreign state agencies that are suspected of having given a greenlight to resales to clarify the matter and ensure compliance with its rules. Serbian defense contractor Krusik earlier denied media reports that alleged it sold Grad missiles to Ukraine to be used with its Soviet-made multiple launch rocket systems.

https://sputniknews.com/20230303/serbian-defense-ministry-says-did-not-supply-ammunition-to-end-users-in-ukraine-1107990410.html

serbia

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

serbian weapons, no serbian weapons for ukraine, no serbian weapons for russia, aleksandar vucic