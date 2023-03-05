https://sputniknews.com/20230305/israeli-forces-demolish-palestinian-mosque-in-west-bank-southeast-of-bethlehem-1108075584.html

Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Mosque in West Bank Southeast of Bethlehem

The Israeli forces have demolished a Palestinian mosque and a shack in the occupied West Bank southeast of Bethlehem because of alleged absence of a building permit, media reported on Sunday.

The Israeli troops have stormed the Umm Said area, located between the towns of Beit Fajjar and the village of Marah Mualla, and demolished the mosque built on a land owned by a Palestinian resident, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. The report added that the shack for selling awnings had been pulled down in the village of Beit Tamar. In February, independent United Nations experts called on the international community to take action against Israel's systematic destruction of Palestinian buildings in the West Bank. Israel demolished 132 Palestinian structures, including 34 residential and 15 donor-funded, across 38 communities in the West Bank in January alone, up 135% compared to the same period last year, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and has been constructing settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

