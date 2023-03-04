https://sputniknews.com/20230304/who-was-behind-the-terrorist-attack-on-the-russian-ukrainian-border-1107996675.html
Who Was Behind the Terrorist Attack on the Russian-Ukrainian Border?
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentJeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of CovertAction MagazineTed Harvey - Former State Senator in ColoradoIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss a potential plan between the US and Israel to attack Iran in the case they develop a nuclear weapon.In the second hour, Fault Lines hosts were joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov about how Germany is at fault for the Ukrainian crisis according to the Head of the Defence Committee in the German Bundestag, as Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann blames the decisions made by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel to make the conflict in Ukraine a reality.In the last hour, former Colorado state senator Ted Harvey joined Fault Lines to discuss how the race for the Republican nomination for US President heats up while CPAC is underway in Washington, DC.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including a discussion into who was behind the terrorist attack on the border between Russia and Ukraine.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Jeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado
In the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss a potential plan between the US and Israel to attack Iran in the case they develop a nuclear weapon.
In the second hour, Fault Lines hosts were joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov about how Germany is at fault for the Ukrainian crisis according to the Head of the Defence Committee in the German Bundestag, as Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann blames the decisions made by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel to make the conflict in Ukraine a reality.
In the last hour, former Colorado state senator Ted Harvey joined Fault Lines to discuss how the race for the Republican nomination for US President heats up while CPAC is underway in Washington, DC.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.