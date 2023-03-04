https://sputniknews.com/20230304/russia-working-on-new-anti-submarine-aircraft-to-replace-soviet-il-38---source-1108000984.html
Russia Working on New Anti-Submarine Aircraft to Replace Soviet Il-38 - Source
Russia has started developing a new anti-submarine aircraft with a greater range of weapons, to replace the Soviet Il-38, an informed source told Sputnik.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has started developing a new anti-submarine aircraft with a greater range of weapons, to replace the Soviet Il-38, an informed source told Sputnik.
"Development work has begun on the creation of a basic anti-submarine, reconnaissance and patrol aircraft to replace the Soviet Il-38," the source said.
"The new machine will retain the four-engine layout standard for aircraft of this class; it is planned to be equipped with TV7-117 turboprop engines."
The source added that the new aircraft will receive the latest on-board equipment, including new sonar buoys, and its range of weapons will be expanded compared to the Il-38.
The new Russian anti-submarine aircraft will be built almost entirely using domestic electronic components.
The Ilyushin Il-38 anti-submarine and maritime patrol aircraft was produced in 1967-1972. In total, over 60 warfare aircraft were built.
The aircraft in its basic version is equipped with radio sonar buoys to search for enemy submarines, as well as various anti-submarine weapons, including torpedoes and mines.
There are currently about 25 Il-38s, including the modernized Il-38Ns, in operation in the Russian military.