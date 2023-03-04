https://sputniknews.com/20230304/russia-working-on-new-anti-submarine-aircraft-to-replace-soviet-il-38---source-1108000984.html

Russia Working on New Anti-Submarine Aircraft to Replace Soviet Il-38 - Source

Russia Working on New Anti-Submarine Aircraft to Replace Soviet Il-38 - Source

Russia has started developing a new anti-submarine aircraft with a greater range of weapons, to replace the Soviet Il-38, an informed source told Sputnik.

"Development work has begun on the creation of a basic anti-submarine, reconnaissance and patrol aircraft to replace the Soviet Il-38," the source said. The source added that the new aircraft will receive the latest on-board equipment, including new sonar buoys, and its range of weapons will be expanded compared to the Il-38. The new Russian anti-submarine aircraft will be built almost entirely using domestic electronic components. The Ilyushin Il-38 anti-submarine and maritime patrol aircraft was produced in 1967-1972. In total, over 60 warfare aircraft were built. The aircraft in its basic version is equipped with radio sonar buoys to search for enemy submarines, as well as various anti-submarine weapons, including torpedoes and mines. There are currently about 25 Il-38s, including the modernized Il-38Ns, in operation in the Russian military.

