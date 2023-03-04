https://sputniknews.com/20230304/japan-plans-to-produce-new-patriot-missile-able-to-defend-against-hypersonics-reports-say-1108014256.html

Japan Plans to Produce New Patriot Missile Able to Defend Against Hypersonics, Reports Say

Japan Plans to Produce New Patriot Missile Able to Defend Against Hypersonics, Reports Say

Japan plans to test-produce a new interceptor missile for the US-supplied Patriot PAC-3 launchers in the 2023 fiscal year in a bid to add an extra layer of protection against hypersonic glide weapons

The improved Type-03 medium-range surface-to-air missile, codenamed Chu-SAM, is expected to go into service around the 2030 fiscal year, a Japanese newspaper reported, citing military sources. Japan and the United States reportedly held a meeting in January to discuss ways of improving the island nation's capabilities against ballistic and hypersonic missiles, which can travel at a low altitude more than five times faster than the speed of sound and are difficult to intercept by radars. The missile will complement the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile that goes with the PAC-3, an upgrade of the Patriot air defense system designed to protect against ballistic missiles of all ranges. The new projectile will be co-produced by Japan's Mitsubishi Electric and will have its software upgraded by 2027.

