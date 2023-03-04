https://sputniknews.com/20230304/japan-plans-to-produce-new-patriot-missile-able-to-defend-against-hypersonics-reports-say-1108014256.html
Japan Plans to Produce New Patriot Missile Able to Defend Against Hypersonics, Reports Say
Japan plans to test-produce a new interceptor missile for the US-supplied Patriot PAC-3 launchers in the 2023 fiscal year in a bid to add an extra layer of protection against hypersonic glide weapons
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan plans to test-produce a new interceptor missile for the US-supplied Patriot PAC-3 launchers in the 2023 fiscal year in a bid to add an extra layer of protection against hypersonic glide weapons, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
The improved Type-03 medium-range surface-to-air missile, codenamed Chu-SAM, is expected to go into service around the 2030 fiscal year, a Japanese newspaper reported, citing military sources.
Japan and the United States
reportedly held a meeting in January to discuss ways of improving the island nation's capabilities against ballistic and hypersonic missiles, which can travel at a low altitude more than five times faster than the speed of sound and are difficult to intercept by radars.
The missile will complement the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile that goes with the PAC-3, an upgrade of the Patriot air defense system designed to protect against ballistic missiles of all ranges. The new projectile will be co-produced by Japan's Mitsubishi Electric and will have its software upgraded by 2027.