IAEA Boss Upbeat About Reviving Nuclear Deal After Tehran Trip

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Saturday he felt positive that the talks he was having with the Iranian nuclear chief in Tehran would help revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal

2023-03-04T13:31+0000

world

iaea

iran

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

Grossi arrived in Iran on Friday to discuss future cooperation with Mohammad Eslami, who heads Iran's Atomic Energy Organization. The talks come amid a stalemate in the IAEA efforts to rescue the landmark nuclear deal. Grossi rejected as "absurd" the claims that the Austria-based nuclear watchdog was acting on US or Israeli orders. The United States quit the six-way nuclear pact with Iran in 2018, prompting Tehran to go back on some of its commitments under the JCPOA. Grossi's two-day visit to Iran comes just days before the IAEA Board of Governors meets on Monday to discuss nuclear nonproliferation safeguards in place for Iran.

