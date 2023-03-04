International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230304/iaea-boss-upbeat-about-reviving-nuclear-deal-after-tehran-trip-1108019249.html
IAEA Boss Upbeat About Reviving Nuclear Deal After Tehran Trip
IAEA Boss Upbeat About Reviving Nuclear Deal After Tehran Trip
Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Saturday he felt positive that the talks he was having with the Iranian nuclear chief in Tehran would help revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal
2023-03-04T13:31+0000
2023-03-04T13:31+0000
world
iaea
iran
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107966138_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6af983055b300aa035b823e55e8cf222.jpg
Grossi arrived in Iran on Friday to discuss future cooperation with Mohammad Eslami, who heads Iran's Atomic Energy Organization. The talks come amid a stalemate in the IAEA efforts to rescue the landmark nuclear deal. Grossi rejected as "absurd" the claims that the Austria-based nuclear watchdog was acting on US or Israeli orders. The United States quit the six-way nuclear pact with Iran in 2018, prompting Tehran to go back on some of its commitments under the JCPOA. Grossi's two-day visit to Iran comes just days before the IAEA Board of Governors meets on Monday to discuss nuclear nonproliferation safeguards in place for Iran.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107966138_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_697fbf39b3867b7a64ed1a2979b77dd7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joint comprehensive plan of action, international atomic energy agency, iranian nuclear deal
joint comprehensive plan of action, international atomic energy agency, iranian nuclear deal

IAEA Boss Upbeat About Reviving Nuclear Deal After Tehran Trip

13:31 GMT 04.03.2023
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberThe Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi briefs the media during a news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany
The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi briefs the media during a news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2023
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Saturday he felt positive that the talks he was having with the Iranian nuclear chief in Tehran would help revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal.
Grossi arrived in Iran on Friday to discuss future cooperation with Mohammad Eslami, who heads Iran's Atomic Energy Organization. The talks come amid a stalemate in the IAEA efforts to rescue the landmark nuclear deal.
"Negotiations on the possible revival of the JCPOA are ongoing. It is not part of what we are discussing now but by having a constructive discussion like we are having now and by having good agreements like I am sure we are going to have, we are going to be paving the way for important agreements. This is my hope," the IAEA chief told a news conference alongside Eslami.
Grossi rejected as "absurd" the claims that the Austria-based nuclear watchdog was acting on US or Israeli orders.
"The IAEA has not been and will never be a political tool of anybody. I am under no country's instructions, and we act in a way that is very transparent," he told reporters.
The United States quit the six-way nuclear pact with Iran in 2018, prompting Tehran to go back on some of its commitments under the JCPOA. Grossi's two-day visit to Iran comes just days before the IAEA Board of Governors meets on Monday to discuss nuclear nonproliferation safeguards in place for Iran.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала