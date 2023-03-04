International
Belarus' Lukashenko, China's Xi Discuss Promotion of Ukraine Peace Talks
Belarus' Lukashenko, China's Xi Discuss Promotion of Ukraine Peace Talks
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during his state visit to China has discussed with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping joint efforts... 04.03.2023
"The discussion also took place between our leaders. The presidents stressed that it was necessary to unite the efforts, seek to continue working to influence this conflict in such a way that the parties move on to a peaceful discussion of issues, and search for solutions that would be favorable for everybody and for the whole world," Senko told Belarusian broadcaster. Lukashenko paid a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2. On Wednesday, the Belarusian and Chinese leaders, following the official talks in Beijing, adopted a joint statement on the further development of the exemplary comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China in the new era.
Belarus' Lukashenko, China's Xi Discuss Promotion of Ukraine Peace Talks

18:44 GMT 04.03.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during his state visit to China has discussed with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping joint efforts to promote peace negotiations on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Belarusian Ambassador to China Yuri Senko said on Saturday.
"The discussion also took place between our leaders. The presidents stressed that it was necessary to unite the efforts, seek to continue working to influence this conflict in such a way that the parties move on to a peaceful discussion of issues, and search for solutions that would be favorable for everybody and for the whole world," Senko told Belarusian broadcaster.
Lukashenko paid a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2. On Wednesday, the Belarusian and Chinese leaders, following the official talks in Beijing, adopted a joint statement on the further development of the exemplary comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China in the new era.
