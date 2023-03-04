https://sputniknews.com/20230304/all-hostages-freed-following-protests-against-emerald-energy-in-colombia-president-says-1108004032.html
All Hostages Freed Following Protests Against Emerald Energy in Colombia, President Says
Colombian ministers have negotiated the release of dozens of hostages, including members of law enforcement, taken during protests against the Emerald Energy oil company
All Hostages Freed Following Protests Against Emerald Energy in Colombia, President Says
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Colombian ministers have negotiated the release of dozens of hostages, including members of law enforcement, taken during protests against the Emerald Energy oil company, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said.
On Thursday, 88 people (nine oil company employees and 79 police officers) were taken hostage during protests against Emerald Energy in southern Colombia.
"Thanks to the efforts of the Minister of Defense and of the Minister of Interior, the release of all the personnel of the Colombian Police and the officials of the oil company who were held by the peasants in San Vicente del Caguan has been secured," Petro said on Twitter on Friday.
On Thursday, protesters set fire to some of the oil company’s property. One law enforcement officer and one protester were killed. Government officials traveled to San Vicente del Caguan on Friday to hold negotiations with the protesters.
According to local media reports, local residents have been protesting
for over a month, demanding that oil workers pave the 42-kilometer (26-mile) road to the oil fields, which is used by the Emerald Energy company trucks.