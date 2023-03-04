https://sputniknews.com/20230304/all-hostages-freed-following-protests-against-emerald-energy-in-colombia-president-says-1108004032.html

All Hostages Freed Following Protests Against Emerald Energy in Colombia, President Says

Colombian ministers have negotiated the release of dozens of hostages, including members of law enforcement, taken during protests against the Emerald Energy oil company

On Thursday, 88 people (nine oil company employees and 79 police officers) were taken hostage during protests against Emerald Energy in southern Colombia. On Thursday, protesters set fire to some of the oil company’s property. One law enforcement officer and one protester were killed. Government officials traveled to San Vicente del Caguan on Friday to hold negotiations with the protesters. According to local media reports, local residents have been protesting for over a month, demanding that oil workers pave the 42-kilometer (26-mile) road to the oil fields, which is used by the Emerald Energy company trucks.

