500-Year-Old Spices Reportedly Discovered on Scandinavian Shipwreck

Archaeologists from Lund University in Sweden found a "treasure trove" of spices aboard the wreck of the Scandinavian ship Gribshund

2023-03-04T07:13+0000

Archaeologists from Lund University in Sweden found a "treasure trove" of spices aboard the wreck of the Scandinavian ship Gribshund, according to media reports.The ship's wreck was found in the Sixties, and in the following years it was studied by marine archaeologists, but not thoroughly enough. A new study of the shipwreck has revealed containers with well-preserved plant material - more than 3,000 specimens. Researchers found spices such as nutmeg, cloves, mustard and dill. They also found samples of saffron, ginger, black pepper and almonds. Some of these probably came from Indonesia, indicating advanced trade.In 1495, King Johann of Denmark docked the Gribshunden off the coast of Sweden, preparing to meet Swedish ruler Sten Sture the Elder. Johann planned to make a deal that would give him control of Sweden. Soon after docking, however, the ship caught fire and sank, which was a great loss since it was filled with goods worthy of a rich and powerful ruler.

