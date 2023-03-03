https://sputniknews.com/20230303/scotus-rejects-mass-surveillance-inquiry-indigenous-struggles-g20-1107959057.html

SCOTUS Rejects Mass Surveillance Inquiry, Indigenous Struggles, G20

03.03.2023

SCOTUS Rejects Mass Surveillance Inquiry, Indigenous Struggles, G20 U.S. and Russian diplomats meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, and Sirhan Sirhan’s parole request is denied.

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the forces perpetuating the conflict in Ukraine, the possibility of a peace settlement in the near term, the meeting of Russian and American diplomats at the G20 Summit, trends in public support in West for aid to Ukraine, the state of Taiwan tension, and a crackdown in Israel.Retired FBI agent and former MPLS legal counsel Coleen Rowley discusses the state of warrantless wiretapping, why the government can get away with the “state secrets” defense in legal challenges over surveillance, and how Section 702 allows mass surveillance.Economist, radio show host, and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses how Social Security programs are funded and how that funding is misunderstood, what to expect from the Biden administration’s budget proposal next week, the economic effect of increased weapon production in the US and Europe, and Democrats treating criticism of Pete Buttigieg over his tenure as transportation secretary as baseless right-wing personal attacks.Reporter for Native News Online and Unicorn Riot Darren Thompson discusses a fight in Minneapolis over the demolition of an environmentally contaminated site, and how local residents and indigenous communities are sidelined in city plans.The Misfits also discuss the legacy of Daniel Ellsberg, the future of Neuralink chips and the age of US Senators.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

