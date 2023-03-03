https://sputniknews.com/20230303/rt-pulled-from-africa-satellites-blinken-in-central-asia-nord-stream-attack-investigation-1107963181.html
RT Pulled From Africa Satellites; Blinken in Central Asia; Nord Stream Attack Investigation
RT Pulled From Africa Satellites; Blinken in Central Asia; Nord Stream Attack Investigation
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken wraps up his unsuccessful Central Asia tour as his work to build anti-Russia sentiment flopped. 03.03.2023
RT Pulled From Africa Satellites; Blinken in Central Asia; Nord Stream Attack Investigation
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken wraps up his unsuccessful Central Asia tour as his work to build anti-Russia sentiment flopped.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukrainian government officials now say that they may try to pull out of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Also, India is unwilling to condemn Russia and Germany can not defend itself.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss foreign policy. EU sanctions have forced satellite TV in Africa to pull RT. Also, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken wraps up his unsuccessful Central Asia tour as his work to build anti-Russia sentiment flopped.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. The US House held an anti-China hearing. Also, the COVID lab leak theory is being used to attack China and Russia is reaching broad agreements with the Asian economic giant.Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss Africa. Africans are making it clear that they are finished with US and European imperialism.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution to maintain sanctions against Syria. Also, The US falsely claims that Iran is 12 days from building a nuclear weapon.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US empire's economic domination. US dollar imperialism is fading and may be the death of US world dominations. Also, sanctions on Russia are hurting the US empire.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the EU. Russia continues to push for an investigation of the Nord Stream attack. Also, US bio labs present a danger to the world and the UK considered exterminating all cats during the outbreak of COVID.Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. Canada and the US are pushing for military intervention in Haiti.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
RT Pulled From Africa Satellites; Blinken in Central Asia; Nord Stream Attack Investigation
04:31 GMT 03.03.2023 (Updated: 09:33 GMT 03.03.2023)
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken wraps up his unsuccessful Central Asia tour as his work to build anti-Russia sentiment flopped.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukrainian government officials now say that they may try to pull out of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Also, India is unwilling to condemn Russia and Germany can not defend itself.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss foreign policy. EU sanctions have forced satellite TV in Africa to pull RT. Also, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken wraps up his unsuccessful Central Asia tour as his work to build anti-Russia sentiment flopped.
KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. The US House held an anti-China hearing. Also, the COVID lab leak theory is being used to attack China and Russia is reaching broad agreements with the Asian economic giant.
Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss Africa. Africans are making it clear that they are finished with US and European imperialism.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution to maintain sanctions against Syria. Also, The US falsely claims that Iran is 12 days from building a nuclear weapon.
Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US empire's economic domination. US dollar imperialism is fading and may be the death of US world dominations. Also, sanctions on Russia are hurting the US empire.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the EU. Russia continues to push for an investigation of the Nord Stream attack. Also, US bio labs present a danger to the world and the UK considered exterminating all cats during the outbreak of COVID.
Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. Canada and the US are pushing for military intervention in Haiti.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.