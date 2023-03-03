https://sputniknews.com/20230303/is-the-battle-of-bakhmut-nearing-its-end-1107959577.html
Is the Battle of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) Nearing Its End?
Is the Battle of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) Nearing Its End?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including Ukrainian forces... 03.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-03T04:27+0000
2023-03-03T04:27+0000
2023-03-03T09:54+0000
fault lines
radio
ukraine
cpac
donald trump
rnc
havana syndrome
brexit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107959431_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_596d265d768e9797500b048e83870e72.png
Is the battle of Bakhmut nearing its end?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including Ukrainian forces potentially pulling out of Bakhmut as Russia advances to take control of the key city.
Angie Wong - Political Commentator & National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America FirstAfshin Rattansi - Host Going Underground on RTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, political commentator Angie Wong joined Fault Lines to discuss how the race for the Republican nomination for US President heats up while CPAC is underway in Washington, DC.In the second hour, Fault Lines hosts were joined by Afshin Rattansi to talk about the recent findings regarding the infamous “Havana Syndrome” from US officials and the new deal aimed to fix post-Brexit issues in Northern Ireland proposed by UK PM Rishi Sunak and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.In the last hour, Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss how Russian forces are about to win the battle of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) as Ukrainian forces retreat from the key city.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107959431_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_70204f825273fd3845dd891eb67280ef.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
radio, ukraine, cpac, donald trump, rnc, havana syndrome, brexit, аудио
radio, ukraine, cpac, donald trump, rnc, havana syndrome, brexit, аудио
Is the Battle of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) Nearing Its End?
04:27 GMT 03.03.2023 (Updated: 09:54 GMT 03.03.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including Ukrainian forces potentially pulling out of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) as Russia advances to take control of the key city.
Angie Wong - Political Commentator & National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First
Afshin Rattansi - Host Going Underground on RT
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first hour, political commentator Angie Wong joined Fault Lines to discuss how the race for the Republican nomination for US President heats up while CPAC is underway in Washington, DC.
In the second hour, Fault Lines hosts were joined by Afshin Rattansi to talk about the recent findings regarding the infamous “Havana Syndrome” from US officials and the new deal aimed to fix post-Brexit issues in Northern Ireland proposed by UK PM Rishi Sunak and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
In the last hour, Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss how Russian forces are about to win the battle of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) as Ukrainian forces retreat from the key city.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.