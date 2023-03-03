https://sputniknews.com/20230303/is-the-battle-of-bakhmut-nearing-its-end-1107959577.html

Is the Battle of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) Nearing Its End?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including Ukrainian forces...

Is the battle of Bakhmut nearing its end? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including Ukrainian forces potentially pulling out of Bakhmut as Russia advances to take control of the key city.

Angie Wong - Political Commentator & National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America FirstAfshin Rattansi - Host Going Underground on RTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, political commentator Angie Wong joined Fault Lines to discuss how the race for the Republican nomination for US President heats up while CPAC is underway in Washington, DC.In the second hour, Fault Lines hosts were joined by Afshin Rattansi to talk about the recent findings regarding the infamous “Havana Syndrome” from US officials and the new deal aimed to fix post-Brexit issues in Northern Ireland proposed by UK PM Rishi Sunak and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.In the last hour, Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss how Russian forces are about to win the battle of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) as Ukrainian forces retreat from the key city.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

