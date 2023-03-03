https://sputniknews.com/20230303/german-defense-ministry-confirms-it-sent-switzerland-request-to-buy-leopard-2-tanks-1107983044.html

German Defense Ministry Confirms Request Sent to Switzerland to Buy Leopard 2 Tanks

German Defense Ministry Confirms Request Sent to Switzerland to Buy Leopard 2 Tanks

The German Defense Ministry confirm that has sent a request to Switzerland to buy Leopard 2 tanks

The German Defense Ministry has confirmed that it sent a request to Switzerland to buy Leopard 2 tanks, Germany's Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Kollatz told reporters."I repeat that Switzerland has already confirmed that the letter was sent," the spokesman for the Defense Ministry said.Earlier in the day, Lorenz Frischknecht, spokesman for the Swiss Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), said that Switzerland had received an offer from Berlin to buy Leopard 2 tanks.Earlier, the media reported that Germany had asked Switzerland to sell it some of the 96 Leopard 2 tanks held in reserve by the Swiss army, promising not to send them to Kiev.The Swiss Ministry of Defense's press office previously stated that Bern had a stockpile of 96 Leopard 2 tanks, but no state had applied to buy them.

