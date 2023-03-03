International
German Defense Ministry Confirms Request Sent to Switzerland to Buy Leopard 2 Tanks
German Defense Ministry Confirms Request Sent to Switzerland to Buy Leopard 2 Tanks
The German Defense Ministry confirm that has sent a request to Switzerland to buy Leopard 2 tanks
The German Defense Ministry has confirmed that it sent a request to Switzerland to buy Leopard 2 tanks, Germany's Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Kollatz told reporters."I repeat that Switzerland has already confirmed that the letter was sent," the spokesman for the Defense Ministry said.Earlier in the day, Lorenz Frischknecht, spokesman for the Swiss Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), said that Switzerland had received an offer from Berlin to buy Leopard 2 tanks.Earlier, the media reported that Germany had asked Switzerland to sell it some of the 96 Leopard 2 tanks held in reserve by the Swiss army, promising not to send them to Kiev.The Swiss Ministry of Defense's press office previously stated that Bern had a stockpile of 96 Leopard 2 tanks, but no state had applied to buy them.
14:28 GMT 03.03.2023 (Updated: 14:39 GMT 03.03.2023)
In late January, Germany promised to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, with the US, Sweden, Poland, Spain, Finland, Portugal and other nations announcing similar steps or pledging to chip in.
The German Defense Ministry has confirmed that it sent a request to Switzerland to buy Leopard 2 tanks, Germany's Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Kollatz told reporters.
"I repeat that Switzerland has already confirmed that the letter was sent," the spokesman for the Defense Ministry said.

Kollatz added that the equipment would not be sent to Ukraine. According to him, the Bundeswehr is seeking to improve its stockpiles.

Earlier in the day, Lorenz Frischknecht, spokesman for the Swiss Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), said that Switzerland had received an offer from Berlin to buy Leopard 2 tanks.
A Leopard 2 battle tanks of the German armed forces Bundeswehr drives during a visit by the German Chancellor to the German Bundeswehr's troops during a training exercise at the military ground in Ostenholz, northern Germany, on October 17, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2023
Military
Norway Procures New Leopard Tanks From Germany Bringing Hot Arms Debate to a Close
8 February, 06:29 GMT
Earlier, the media reported that Germany had asked Switzerland to sell it some of the 96 Leopard 2 tanks held in reserve by the Swiss army, promising not to send them to Kiev.
The Swiss Ministry of Defense's press office previously stated that Bern had a stockpile of 96 Leopard 2 tanks, but no state had applied to buy them.
