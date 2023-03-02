https://sputniknews.com/20230302/ukrainian-troops-attack-village-in-russias-bryansk-region-governor-says-1107931320.html

FSB Engaged in Wiping Out Ukrainian Radicals Who Attacked Russian Border Village

FSB Engaged in Wiping Out Ukrainian Radicals Who Attacked Russian Border Village

FSB Engaged in Wiping Out Ukrainian Radicals Who Attacked Russian Border Village

2023-03-02T09:18+0000

2023-03-02T09:18+0000

2023-03-02T09:58+0000

russia

russia

ukraine

bryansk region

terrorists

terrorism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1107931320.jpg?1677751098

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed that a group of Ukrainian nationalists penetrated the border, and an operation to liquidate the infiltrators is underway.Earlier in the day, governor Alexander Bogomaz stated that at least one person was killed by the Ukrainian attack.The governor's office noted that there were no precise details on the number of Ukrainian troops that attacked the region.The Federal Security Service confirmed that that the operation is underway:Meanwhile, Kursk Regional Governor Roman Starovoyt stated that one person was killed and two were wounded by the Kiev regime's bombardment of the settlement of Tetkino.At least five shells hit the border village, the official said, adding that three houses were damaged.

russia

ukraine

bryansk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian terrorists, ukraine attacks russia, ukraine attacks bryansk region