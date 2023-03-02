FSB Engaged in Wiping Out Ukrainian Radicals Who Attacked Russian Border Village

https://sputniknews.com/20230302/ukrainian-troops-attack-village-in-russias-bryansk-region-governor-says-1107931320.html
Earlier in the day, governor Alexander Bogomaz stated that at least one person was killed by the Ukrainian attack.The governor's office noted that there were no precise details on the number of Ukrainian troops that attacked the region.The Federal Security Service confirmed that that the operation is underway:Meanwhile, Kursk Regional Governor Roman Starovoyt stated that one person was killed and two were wounded by the Kiev regime's bombardment of the settlement of Tetkino.At least five shells hit the border village, the official said, adding that three houses were damaged.
09:18 GMT 02.03.2023 (Updated: 09:58 GMT 02.03.2023)
Previously, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz revealed that a group of Ukrainian militants attacked the community of Lyubechane, situated near the Russian-Ukrainian border.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed that a group of Ukrainian nationalists penetrated the border, and an operation to liquidate the infiltrators is underway.
"In the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region, the FSB and the Russian Defense Ministry’s affiliated forces are taking measures to destroy the armed Ukrainian nationalists, who have breached the state border," an official statement said.
Earlier in the day, governor Alexander Bogomaz stated that at least one person was killed by the Ukrainian attack.
"Today, an infiltration unit from Ukraine penetrated into the village of Lyubechane, Klimovsky district. The saboteurs fired at a moving vehicle. As a result of the attack, one resident was killed, and a ten-year-old child was wounded," the head of the region wrote on his Telegram channel.
The governor's office noted that there were no precise details on the number of Ukrainian troops that attacked the region.
The Federal Security Service confirmed that that the operation is underway:
Meanwhile, Kursk Regional Governor Roman Starovoyt stated that one person was killed and two were wounded by the Kiev regime's bombardment of the settlement of Tetkino.
"Two men were injured as a result of Ukraine’s shelling of the village of Tetkino. Unfortunately, one of them had died before an ambulance arrived. I offer my sincerest condolences to family and friends. The second [individual] was hospitalized with moderate injuries, he is being provided with all the required emergency medical care," Starovoyt assured.
At least five shells hit the border village, the official said, adding that three houses were damaged.