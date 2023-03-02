International
FSB Engaged in Wiping Out Ukrainian Radicals Who Attacked Russian Border Village
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Nigerian Election Outcome and COVID Lab Leak Theory Comeback
Nigerian Election Outcome and COVID Lab Leak Theory Comeback
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bola Tinubu winning the Nigerian Presidential elections, and FBI... 02.03.2023, Sputnik International
Nigerian Election Outcome and COVID Lab Leak Theory Comeback
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bola Tinubu winning the Nigerian Presidential elections, and FBI Director Chris Wray commenting on the Wuhan COVID-19 lab leak theory.
Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | The Lack of Trust in Government, Long Term Memory Problems in America, and Polling is Used to Bolster the ConsensusCraig "Pasta" Jardula - Co-Host of The Convo Couch &amp; AM Wakeup | The Right is Pushing for War with China, The Beauty of Building Coalitions, and Defunding the War in UkraineIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about being black pilled on COVID-19, accountability for government authority figures, and American forgiveness. Carter commented on the lack of accountability for corrupt politicians and the narrative collapse for COVID-19. Carter discussed the danger of the IRS and how these government institutions are funded.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Pasta Jardula about his experience at the anti-war rally, working with libertarians, and changing opinions. Pasta discussed the need to unite across political ideologies and how cancel culture is used in America. Pasta talked about Tucker Carlson and Tucker being one of the best mainstream media pundits.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Nigerian Election Outcome and COVID Lab Leak Theory Comeback

09:21 GMT 02.03.2023 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 02.03.2023)
The Backstory
Nigerian Election Outcome and COVID Lab Leak Theory Comeback
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bola Tinubu winning the Nigerian Presidential elections, and FBI Director Chris Wray commenting on the Wuhan COVID-19 lab leak theory.
Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | The Lack of Trust in Government, Long Term Memory Problems in America, and Polling is Used to Bolster the Consensus

Craig "Pasta" Jardula - Co-Host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup | The Right is Pushing for War with China, The Beauty of Building Coalitions, and Defunding the War in Ukraine

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about being black pilled on COVID-19, accountability for government authority figures, and American forgiveness. Carter commented on the lack of accountability for corrupt politicians and the narrative collapse for COVID-19. Carter discussed the danger of the IRS and how these government institutions are funded.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Pasta Jardula about his experience at the anti-war rally, working with libertarians, and changing opinions. Pasta discussed the need to unite across political ideologies and how cancel culture is used in America. Pasta talked about Tucker Carlson and Tucker being one of the best mainstream media pundits.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
