New Easter Island Moai Statue Unearthed
New Easter Island Moai Statue Unearthed
New Easter Island Moai Statue Unearthed
A new megalithic Moai statue discovered by a group of volunteers in a middle of a dry lake inside the volcano crater. The trouvaille is 1.6 in height and has a distinct features typical for these iconic statues of Easter Island also known as Rapa Nui.The sight was three meters deep underwater for a few centuries until the lake dried out in recent years. That means the statue was made before the place was covered up in water, at least 300 years ago. This volcano crater is called Rano Raraku in the language of indigenous people living in the island.The researchers respect and pay attention to the culture of the local Polynesian population, so they asked the elders wondering what they want to do with the statue that the volunteers had found. It was decided to leave the stone statue right where it was found.Moai statues are made of volcanic ash taken from Rano Raraku and that makes them quite an interesting object for research. A recent study by Sarah Sherwood of the University of the South provides some evidence that these statues could be used by the indigenous population centuries ago to make soil more fertile.The natural minerals contained in the volcanic ash probably allowed the plants in the soil near the statue to grow faster. So it may have helped the natives survive on the small island for centuries. Each such finding brings scientists closer to unveiling the mysteries of this Pacific island and the world-famous Moai stone figures.
New Easter Island Moai Statue Unearthed

19:22 GMT 02.03.2023
A stone figure found in the middle of a volcano crater has given scientists remarkable material to study. Recent research suggests these statues may have had an intriguing purpose other than religious rituals.
A new megalithic Moai statue discovered by a group of volunteers in a middle of a dry lake inside the volcano crater. The trouvaille is 1.6 in height and has a distinct features typical for these iconic statues of Easter Island also known as Rapa Nui.
The sight was three meters deep underwater for a few centuries until the lake dried out in recent years. That means the statue was made before the place was covered up in water, at least 300 years ago. This volcano crater is called Rano Raraku in the language of indigenous people living in the island.
The researchers respect and pay attention to the culture of the local Polynesian population, so they asked the elders wondering what they want to do with the statue that the volunteers had found. It was decided to leave the stone statue right where it was found.
Moai statues are made of volcanic ash taken from Rano Raraku and that makes them quite an interesting object for research. A recent study by Sarah Sherwood of the University of the South provides some evidence that these statues could be used by the indigenous population centuries ago to make soil more fertile.
The natural minerals contained in the volcanic ash probably allowed the plants in the soil near the statue to grow faster. So it may have helped the natives survive on the small island for centuries. Each such finding brings scientists closer to unveiling the mysteries of this Pacific island and the world-famous Moai stone figures.
