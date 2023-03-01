https://sputniknews.com/20230301/at-least-16-dead-over-80-injured-after-two-trains-collide-head-on-in-greece-1107886769.html

At Least 16 Dead, Over 80 Injured After Two Trains Collide Head-On in Greece

At least 16 people were killed late Tuesday after two trains collided head-on in Greece, local fire and rescue officials have confirmed. Approximately 85 individuals have sustained injuries.

On Tuesday night two trains collided in northern Greece leading to at least 16 deaths and at least 85 injuries, local fire officials said. Several train cars derailed and at least three of those caught fire.A freight train and an oncoming passenger train with more than 350 passengers collided in northern Greece at 11:24 PM on Tuesday. The accident happened near Evangelismos, a town in Tempi, which is located about 14 miles (22 kilometers) northeast of Larissa. At least 16 people have died as a result of the accident."At least 16 people have been found dead so far," a fire services spokesman said, adding that rescue operations were still ongoing. At least 85 people have been injured, including 25 who have suffered serious injuries such as burns and amputations.“In Evangelismos, there was a head-on collision between two trains: a freight train and the IC 62 train which departed from Athens to Thessaloniki,” operator Hellenic Train said in a statement. “Firefighters and Hellenic Train personnel rushed to the scene to take part in rescue operations and provide assistance to travelers.”MORE DETAILS TO COME.

