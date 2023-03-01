At Least 16 Dead, Over 80 Injured After Two Trains Collide Head-On in Greece
01:43 GMT 01.03.2023 (Updated: 01:50 GMT 01.03.2023)
© Sputnik / Breaking News
© Sputnik /
Subscribe
Being updated
This week’s accident marks the worst train disaster Greece has experienced in over 50 years. In 1968 two passenger trains crashed near Corinth, killing 34 passengers and injuring more than 120 others.
On Tuesday night two trains collided in northern Greece leading to at least 16 deaths and at least 85 injuries, local fire officials said. Several train cars derailed and at least three of those caught fire.
A freight train and an oncoming passenger train with more than 350 passengers collided in northern Greece at 11:24 PM on Tuesday. The accident happened near Evangelismos, a town in Tempi, which is located about 14 miles (22 kilometers) northeast of Larissa. At least 16 people have died as a result of the accident.
© AP Photo / Vaggelis KousiorasSmoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, early Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The collision between a freight and passenger train occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, and resulted in the derailment of several train cars.
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, early Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The collision between a freight and passenger train occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, and resulted in the derailment of several train cars.
© AP Photo / Vaggelis Kousioras
"At least 16 people have been found dead so far," a fire services spokesman said, adding that rescue operations were still ongoing. At least 85 people have been injured, including 25 who have suffered serious injuries such as burns and amputations.
“In Evangelismos, there was a head-on collision between two trains: a freight train and the IC 62 train which departed from Athens to Thessaloniki,” operator Hellenic Train said in a statement. “Firefighters and Hellenic Train personnel rushed to the scene to take part in rescue operations and provide assistance to travelers.”
#Τεμπη (Λαιβ βίντεο απο φβ: lazos papazisis)#τρενα #λαρισα pic.twitter.com/1WUr5MakeY— 6⃣πνος (@fapaksapla) February 28, 2023
MORE DETAILS TO COME.