UN Cannot Confirm Talks on Grain Deal Extension

The United Nations cannot confirm that any direct talks are underway on a possible extension of the Black Sea grain deal, spokesperson for the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Eri Kaneko told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing a Ukrainian government source, that Kiev has sent an appeal to the UN and Turkey to begin talks on extending the deal. The benefits of the deal for global food security are indisputable, she stressed. "The UN is working with all parties for the full implementation and continuation of the Initiative beyond March. Unimpeded exports of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russian Federation are critical," the spokesperson added. In November, the grain deal was renewed for another 120 days. It is now set to expire on March 18, if not extended again. Russia has repeatedly criticized the agreement for failing to ensure unimpeded exports of Russian grain and fertilizer amid Western sanctions.

