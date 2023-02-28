UN Cannot Confirm Talks on Grain Deal Extension

International
The United Nations cannot confirm that any direct talks are underway on a possible extension of the Black Sea grain deal, spokesperson for the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Eri Kaneko told Sputnik.
Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing a Ukrainian government source, that Kiev has sent an appeal to the UN and Turkey to begin talks on extending the deal. The benefits of the deal for global food security are indisputable, she stressed. "The UN is working with all parties for the full implementation and continuation of the Initiative beyond March. Unimpeded exports of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russian Federation are critical," the spokesperson added. In November, the grain deal was renewed for another 120 days. It is now set to expire on March 18, if not extended again. Russia has repeatedly criticized the agreement for failing to ensure unimpeded exports of Russian grain and fertilizer amid Western sanctions.
20:52 GMT 28.02.2023
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations cannot confirm that any direct talks are underway on a possible extension of the Black Sea grain deal, spokesperson for the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Eri Kaneko told Sputnik.
Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing a Ukrainian government source, that Kiev has sent an appeal to the UN and Turkey to begin talks on extending the deal.
"We need to continue building on the gains and progress made so far. Also, any amendment to the agreement would need to be discussed and agreed by all parties. We are also not in a position to confirm any direct talks at the moment," Kaneko said.
The benefits of the deal for global food security are indisputable, she stressed.
"The UN is working with all parties for the full implementation and continuation of the Initiative beyond March. Unimpeded exports of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russian Federation are critical," the spokesperson added.
A harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2023
Istanbul Grain Deal
Russia Had No Opportunity Yet to Send Food as Part of Grain Deal, Russian Envoy to UN Says
10 February, 10:18 GMT
In November, the grain deal was renewed for another 120 days. It is now set to expire on March 18, if not extended again. Russia has repeatedly criticized the agreement for failing to ensure unimpeded exports of Russian grain and fertilizer amid Western sanctions.
