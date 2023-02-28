https://sputniknews.com/20230228/penta-gone-1107885032.html
Penta-Gone
Penta-Gone
The United States military, with its official budget larger than the next nine countries combined, is quickly running low on weapons after sending over $100 billion in military assistance to Ukraine over the past year.
The issue raises the question of whether the US military, ostensibly designed to be able to defeat two major powers at once, has weakened itself significantly in its quest to arm Ukrainians forces.There is also the question of where those weapons will ultimately end up. Multiple media reports over the past year have raised the specter of the weapons entering the black market and potentially being used against America or its allies.It has happened before. After the US armed and trained mujahideen fighters in their fight against the USSR in Afghanistan, some of those weapons and fighters were on the opposing side when the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001. And then it happened again when the Taliban retook the country in 2021, capturing significant caches of US military equipment originally supplied to the former Afghan government.
