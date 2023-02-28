https://sputniknews.com/20230228/jk-rowling-says-threats-against-her-also-meant-to-intimidate-other-women-1107879891.html

JK Rowling Says Threats Against Her Also Meant to Intimidate Other Women

Speaking on a podcast, Rowling suggested that she has actually seen the threats against her being used to cow other women.

Harry Potter saga author J.K. Rowling has shared new details about the threats she received after making known her stance on transgender matters, delivering these revelations via “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling” podcast.Noting how she received “direct threats of violence” and had her address revealed online, and how cops basically told her that she is rich enough to afford security, Rowling argued that what she described as an “attempt to intimidate and silence” her is actually “meant to serve as a warning to other women.”Back in 2018, Rowling liked a tweet that denoted transgender women as “men in dresses,” and the following year she displayed her support for Maya Forstater, a policy researcher who lost her job for tweeting that one cannot change their biological sex.In June 2020, she mocked the headline of an opinion piece that contained the phrase “people who menstruate,” with Rowling musing sarcastically in a tweet: “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”Following that move, Rowling was swiftly branded as a transphobe by activists and members of the LGBTQ community and found herself bombarded with death and rape threats, but continues to stick to her beliefs.

