Airspace Restrictions in Russia's St. Petersburg Lifted
The restriction of airspace over St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport has been lifted, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday.
2023-02-28T09:09+0000
2023-02-28T09:09+0000
2023-02-28T09:09+0000
russia
airport
pulkovo airport
saint petersburg
Earlier in the day, the government of St. Petersburg said that Pulkovo international airport temporarily does not accept aircraft. Later, city emergency services told Sputnik that the airspace was closed due to an unknown flying object.
saint petersburg
Airspace Restrictions in Russia's St. Petersburg Lifted
"[Airspace restrictions have been] Lifted," the source said.