Airspace Restrictions in Russia's St. Petersburg Lifted
Airspace Restrictions in Russia's St. Petersburg Lifted
The restriction of airspace over St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport has been lifted, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the government of St. Petersburg said that Pulkovo international airport temporarily does not accept aircraft. Later, city emergency services told Sputnik that the airspace was closed due to an unknown flying object.
09:09 GMT 28.02.2023
A view of the plane at sunset at the Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 9, 2018
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The restriction of airspace over St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport has been lifted, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the government of St. Petersburg said that Pulkovo international airport temporarily does not accept aircraft. Later, city emergency services told Sputnik that the airspace was closed due to an unknown flying object.
"[Airspace restrictions have been] Lifted," the source said.
