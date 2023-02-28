https://sputniknews.com/20230228/airspace-restrictions-in-russias-st-petersburg-lifted-1107864926.html

Airspace Restrictions in Russia's St. Petersburg Lifted

The restriction of airspace over St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport has been lifted, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the government of St. Petersburg said that Pulkovo international airport temporarily does not accept aircraft. Later, city emergency services told Sputnik that the airspace was closed due to an unknown flying object.

saint petersburg

