Aiming Too High: Scholars Second-Guess British 'Net Zero' Aviation Ambitions
Aiming Too High: Scholars Second-Guess British 'Net Zero' Aviation Ambitions
There is no clear and sustainable alternative to jet fuel that could "support flying on a scale equivalent to present day use," a UK Royal Society report has revealed.
There is no clear and sustainable alternative to jet fuel that could "support flying on a scale equivalent to present day use," a UK Royal Society report has revealed.The authors of the survey warned that producing sustainable aviation fuel to supply the UK’s “net zero” ambitions would prod Britain to sacrifice at least 40% of its agricultural land or renewable electricity to keep flying at current levels.Scientists also called for further research and investment to address questions regarding four alternative fuel types. These include green hydrogen (made from water using renewable energy), biofuels (energy crops and waste), as well as ammonia and synthetic fuels (e-fuels).The UK government's Jet Zero Strategy, which was unveiled in July 2022, is the blueprint for achieving net-zero aviation in the decades to come.The plan highlights a slew of key objectives, which include boosting the country’s sustainable aviation fuel sector and focusing on systemic efficiencies to reach net-zero emissions in domestic aviation by 2040, and in international flights by 2050.
10:38 GMT 28.02.2023
Oleg Burunov
No 10's Jet Zero Strategy, which was rolled out last year, set a target of net zero aviation emissions by 2050.
There is no clear and sustainable alternative to jet fuel that could "support flying on a scale equivalent to present day use," a UK Royal Society report has revealed.
The authors of the survey warned that producing sustainable aviation fuel to supply the UK’s “net zero” ambitions would prod Britain to sacrifice at least 40% of its agricultural land or renewable electricity to keep flying at current levels.
Scientists also called for further research and investment to address questions regarding four alternative fuel types. These include green hydrogen (made from water using renewable energy), biofuels (energy crops and waste), as well as ammonia and synthetic fuels (e-fuels).

Graham Hutchings, regius professor of chemistry at Cardiff University and chair of the report working group, told a UK newspaper that "We need to be very clear about the strengths, limitations, and challenges that must be addressed and overcome if we are to scale up the required new technologies in a few short decades."

The UK government's Jet Zero Strategy, which was unveiled in July 2022, is the blueprint for achieving net-zero aviation in the decades to come.
The plan highlights a slew of key objectives, which include boosting the country’s sustainable aviation fuel sector and focusing on systemic efficiencies to reach net-zero emissions in domestic aviation by 2040, and in international flights by 2050.
