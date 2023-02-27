https://sputniknews.com/20230227/uk-and-eu-reach-deal-on-northern-ireland-trade-rules-1107845595.html

UK and EU Reach Deal on Northern Ireland Trade Rules

The UK and European Union (EU) have reached an agreement on changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.British prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU's executive the European Commission, met for talks in Windsor, just west of London, at lunchtime. The two were set to hold a press conference later in the afternoon.Minutes before the news brioke, Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was ambivalent about the prospect of a deal. "I'm neither positive nor negative," Dobaldson said. "We need to take time to look at the deal, what's available, and how does that match our seven tests."The protocol, an annexe to the UK's 2020 post-Brexit withdrawal agreement with Brussels, keeps the UK's exclave of Northern Ireland within the EU's single market.The Republic of Ireland, a member of the bloc, insisted that 'backstop' arrangement was necessary to avoid a 'hard border' with customs checks that might breach the terms of the 1999 Good Friday Agreement which ended three decades of sectarian terrorism in the north.But that has meant customs checks on goods coming from mainland Britain and even bans on certain products like sausages and potted nursery plants. That has angered the majority unionist community, leading to unrest and a hoax bomb threat to Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

