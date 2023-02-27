https://sputniknews.com/20230227/timing-for-extending-grain-deal-not-discussed-yet-source-says-1107829782.html

Timing for Extending Grain Deal Not Discussed Yet, Source Says

Specific dates for extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal, have not been discussed yet; different options remain on the table, a source familiar with the grain deal negotiations told Sputnik.

The grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, was renewed for another 120 days last fall and is now set to expire on March 18, if not renewed again. Kiev seeks to prolong it for at least another year. Commenting on Kiev’s desire to extend the agreement for a year, the source said that "it is too early to talk about the timing." "I repeat, we are not at that stage now. These are various initiatives voiced by the parties. Everything will be decided at the negotiating table after discussing all the details and disagreements," the source said.

