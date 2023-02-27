https://sputniknews.com/20230227/russian-navy-to-receive-4-new-warships-in-first-half-of-2023-1107835713.html
Russian Navy to Receive 4 New Warships in First Half of 2023
The Russian navy will receive by July 2023 four new warships, which were initially scheduled for transfer to the fleet in 2022, United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) CEO Alexei Rakhmanov told Sputnik.
In February, the Admiral Golovko frigate will be transferred to the Northern Fleet to complete state tests with the implementation of combat exercises and then, the ship will be handed over to the Russian navy, the USC head added. In total, the USC plans to transfer at least 11 vessels to the Russian navy in 2023, including five submarines (three nuclear and two diesel), as well as ships designated for near and far maritime zones, the corporation's chief said.
"A number of orders have been transferred for this year, including the non-nuclear submarine Kronstadt, the Admiral Golovko frigate, as well as corvettes Mercury and Rezkiy [Sharp]. All these ships will be handed over to the fleet in the first half of the year," Rakhmanov said.
In February, the Admiral Golovko frigate will be transferred to the Northern Fleet to complete state tests with the implementation of combat exercises and then, the ship will be handed over to the Russian navy, the USC head added.
5 December 2022, 06:41 GMT
"In addition, the Neustrashimy frigate will come out of repair and the Leopard nuclear submarine will return to the fleet," Rakhmanov said.
In total, the USC plans to transfer at least 11 vessels to the Russian navy in 2023, including five submarines (three nuclear and two diesel), as well as ships designated for near and far maritime zones, the corporation's chief said.