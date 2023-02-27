https://sputniknews.com/20230227/russian-navy-to-receive-4-new-warships-in-first-half-of-2023-1107835713.html

Russian Navy to Receive 4 New Warships in First Half of 2023

The Russian navy will receive by July 2023 four new warships, which were initially scheduled for transfer to the fleet in 2022, United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) CEO Alexei Rakhmanov told Sputnik.

In February, the Admiral Golovko frigate will be transferred to the Northern Fleet to complete state tests with the implementation of combat exercises and then, the ship will be handed over to the Russian navy, the USC head added. In total, the USC plans to transfer at least 11 vessels to the Russian navy in 2023, including five submarines (three nuclear and two diesel), as well as ships designated for near and far maritime zones, the corporation's chief said.

