https://sputniknews.com/20230227/aip-system-with-lithium-ion-batteries-to-boost-russian-subs-combat-capabilities--1107828744.html

AIP System With Lithium-Ion Batteries to Boost Russian Subs’ Combat Capabilities

AIP System With Lithium-Ion Batteries to Boost Russian Subs’ Combat Capabilities

An anaerobic (air-independent) power system for non-nuclear submarines developed by Russia’s Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering "Rubin" provides for the use of lithium-ion batteries.

2023-02-27T00:34+0000

2023-02-27T00:34+0000

2023-02-27T00:34+0000

military

submarine

russia

anaerobic

lithium ion battery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102605/99/1026059916_0:82:1000:645_1920x0_80_0_0_4988783b68912c694ede1bf843a295bc.jpg

The batteries will increase the combat capabilities of subs of the Russian Navy, the CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Alexei Rakhmanov, told Sputnik.He emphasized that lithium-ion batteries have more power than the current ones with the same weight and size characteristics. In October of last year, Andrey Baranov, Rubin’s Deputy Director General for Foreign Economic Activities and Military Technical Cooperation, told Sputnik that the design bureau was planning to create an air-independent propulsion system for non-nuclear submarines based on hydrogen production from diesel fuel. Air-independent propulsion (AIP) increases a submarine’s stealth, since it allows it to operate without access to atmospheric oxygen, removing the need for surfacing.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

non nuclear submarine, russian submarine, anaerobic submarine, lithium-ion