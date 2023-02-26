https://sputniknews.com/20230226/uk-deputy-prime-minister-vows-to-resign-if-improper-work-conduct-proven-1107819499.html

UK Deputy Prime Minister Vows to Resign If Improper Work Conduct Proven

UK Deputy Prime Minister and State Secretary for Justice Dominic Raab said on Sunday that he would resign if the allegations of his improper behavior and bullying toward subordinates were proven accurate.

2023-02-26T11:55+0000

2023-02-26T11:55+0000

2023-02-26T11:55+0000

In January, at least 24 UK civil servants reportedly filed formal complaints against Raab. In November, Raab received three complaints from his former employees accusing him of "creating a culture of fear" and bullying his subordinates. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in turn, approved Raab's request to investigate the matter, adding that this was "the right course of action."

