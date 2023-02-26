International
WATCH LIVE: Protest Against Arms Deliveries to Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany
UK Deputy Prime Minister Vows to Resign If Improper Work Conduct Proven
UK Deputy Prime Minister and State Secretary for Justice Dominic Raab said on Sunday that he would resign if the allegations of his improper behavior and bullying toward subordinates were proven accurate.
In January, at least 24 UK civil servants reportedly filed formal complaints against Raab. In November, Raab received three complaints from his former employees accusing him of "creating a culture of fear" and bullying his subordinates. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in turn, approved Raab's request to investigate the matter, adding that this was "the right course of action."
UK Deputy Prime Minister Vows to Resign If Improper Work Conduct Proven

11:55 GMT 26.02.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Deputy Prime Minister and State Secretary for Justice Dominic Raab said on Sunday that he would resign if the allegations of his improper behavior and bullying toward subordinates were proven accurate.
"If an allegation is upheld then I would resign," Raab told the British broadcaster.
In January, at least 24 UK civil servants reportedly filed formal complaints against Raab.
In November, Raab received three complaints from his former employees accusing him of "creating a culture of fear" and bullying his subordinates. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in turn, approved Raab's request to investigate the matter, adding that this was "the right course of action."
