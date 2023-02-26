International
Palestinian Killed in West Bank During Attack by Israeli Settlers - Health Ministry
Palestinian Killed in West Bank During Attack by Israeli Settlers - Health Ministry
GAZA (Sputnik) - One Palestinian died in the West Bank during clashes with Israeli settlers, the Palestinian Health Ministry informs. 26.02.2023
The 37-year-old, identified as Sameh Aqtash, died on Sunday night as a result of an attack by Israeli settlers and army units in the Zatarah area, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that 98 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli troops and settlers in the town of Huwara, located near Nablus, on Sunday evening. According to the Palestinian authorities, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in Huwara, setting Palestinian homes and cars on fire. According to Israeli media reports, Israeli settlers rioted in Huwara after two Israeli brothers were shot dead there earlier in the day.
Palestinian Killed in West Bank During Attack by Israeli Settlers - Health Ministry

GAZA (Sputnik) - One Palestinian died in the West Bank during clashes with Israeli settlers, the Palestinian Health Ministry informs.
The 37-year-old, identified as Sameh Aqtash, died on Sunday night as a result of an attack by Israeli settlers and army units in the Zatarah area, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that 98 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli troops and settlers in the town of Huwara, located near Nablus, on Sunday evening.
According to the Palestinian authorities, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in Huwara, setting Palestinian homes and cars on fire. According to Israeli media reports, Israeli settlers rioted in Huwara after two Israeli brothers were shot dead there earlier in the day.
