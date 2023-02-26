https://sputniknews.com/20230226/nearly-60-dead-in-brazil-following-heavy-floods-landslides-1107809797.html

Nearly 60 Dead in Brazil Following Heavy Floods, Landslides

Nearly 60 Dead in Brazil Following Heavy Floods, Landslides

Heavy rains, flooding and landslides in Brazil’s state of Sao Paulo have resulted in nearly 60 deaths, Brazilian media report.

2023-02-26T02:10+0000

2023-02-26T02:10+0000

2023-02-26T02:10+0000

world

brazil

floods

landslide

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/14/1107615559_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_58b0a76d91c3291cd03cb9fd3ed097b8.jpg

On Friday, Brazilian media reported that the death toll stood at 54, with 53 of the fatalities registered in the municipality of Sao Sebastiao. The Brazilian G1 news portal reported on Saturday that the death toll was up to 59. The search and rescue operation has been underway for seven days with over 150 specialists involved. According to Sao Paulo authorities, over 760 people were left without homes in the region due to floods and landslides that occurred last weekend, and 1,730 people have been evacuated from the affected areas. Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas has declared a state of emergency in several municipalities. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over the deadly floods that hit Sao Paulo.

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

landslides, brazil, landslides in brazil, death toll in brazil