Nearly 60 Dead in Brazil Following Heavy Floods, Landslides

Heavy rains, flooding and landslides in Brazil’s state of Sao Paulo have resulted in nearly 60 deaths, Brazilian media report.
02:10 GMT 26.02.2023
