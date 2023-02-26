International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230226/belarus-says-ukrainian-media-spreading-lies-about-cross-border-shooting-1107827496.html
Belarus Says Ukrainian Media Spreading Lies About Cross-Border Shooting
Belarus Says Ukrainian Media Spreading Lies About Cross-Border Shooting
MINSK (Sputnik) - The Belarusian border agency warned on Sunday that Ukrainian media had been spreading disinformation about a shootout on their shared border... 26.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-26T20:30+0000
2023-02-26T20:30+0000
world
ukraine
belarus
border patrol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/19/1096659585_0:0:2433:1369_1920x0_80_0_0_73ea0c6b992f044626ed77483d92e82d.jpg
"Several internet sources… have referenced Ukrainian media that alleged that a cross-border shooting happened at the border with Ukraine on February 25," State Border Committee spokesperson Anton Bychkovsky told Sputnik. Separately, the chief of the information and analysis department at the general staff of the Belarusian armed forces said on Sunday that the country would revise its defense posture to designate organizations calling for war in Belarus as a national security risk. Artyom Butorin told state news channel STV that the draft marked transition from the concept of a security risk as a combination of factors to a more nuanced approach that included "terrorist organizations promoting civil war in Belarus" as well as "traitors" and "saboteurs."
ukraine
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/19/1096659585_0:0:2101:1576_1920x0_80_0_0_0c088168561ebc5229b2d697ade3b37f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, belarus, border patrol
ukraine, belarus, border patrol

Belarus Says Ukrainian Media Spreading Lies About Cross-Border Shooting

20:30 GMT 26.02.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Go to the mediabankBelarus' President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MINSK (Sputnik) - The Belarusian border agency warned on Sunday that Ukrainian media had been spreading disinformation about a shootout on their shared border that allegedly left a Ukrainian soldier dead.
"Several internet sources… have referenced Ukrainian media that alleged that a cross-border shooting happened at the border with Ukraine on February 25," State Border Committee spokesperson Anton Bychkovsky told Sputnik.
"The information spread by extremists is far from reality. There were no incidents involving firearms and border guards did not open fire," he added.
Separately, the chief of the information and analysis department at the general staff of the Belarusian armed forces said on Sunday that the country would revise its defense posture to designate organizations calling for war in Belarus as a national security risk.
Artyom Butorin told state news channel STV that the draft marked transition from the concept of a security risk as a combination of factors to a more nuanced approach that included "terrorist organizations promoting civil war in Belarus" as well as "traitors" and "saboteurs."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала