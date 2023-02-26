https://sputniknews.com/20230226/belarus-says-ukrainian-media-spreading-lies-about-cross-border-shooting-1107827496.html

Belarus Says Ukrainian Media Spreading Lies About Cross-Border Shooting

Belarus Says Ukrainian Media Spreading Lies About Cross-Border Shooting

MINSK (Sputnik) - The Belarusian border agency warned on Sunday that Ukrainian media had been spreading disinformation about a shootout on their shared border... 26.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-26T20:30+0000

2023-02-26T20:30+0000

2023-02-26T20:30+0000

world

ukraine

belarus

border patrol

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/19/1096659585_0:0:2433:1369_1920x0_80_0_0_73ea0c6b992f044626ed77483d92e82d.jpg

"Several internet sources… have referenced Ukrainian media that alleged that a cross-border shooting happened at the border with Ukraine on February 25," State Border Committee spokesperson Anton Bychkovsky told Sputnik. Separately, the chief of the information and analysis department at the general staff of the Belarusian armed forces said on Sunday that the country would revise its defense posture to designate organizations calling for war in Belarus as a national security risk. Artyom Butorin told state news channel STV that the draft marked transition from the concept of a security risk as a combination of factors to a more nuanced approach that included "terrorist organizations promoting civil war in Belarus" as well as "traitors" and "saboteurs."

ukraine

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, belarus, border patrol