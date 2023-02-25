https://sputniknews.com/20230225/weekly-news-wrap-up-putin-and-biden-give-speeches-un-nord-stream-hearing-china-russia-alliance-1107784357.html

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss this week's important economic news stories. Jamie Dimon says the US economy is facing some "scary stuff" ahead. Also, the EU has destroyed its economy for NATO's proxy war against Russia, and the Biden DOJ is backing Norfolk Southern in a major lawsuit.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The US Сongress has passed an anti-socialism resolution. Also, the relationship between China and Iran is growing, the Seymour Hersh Nord Stream article has been released in the Washington Post, and China has removed a blistering expose on US foreign policy.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Presidents Putin and Biden gave speeches this week marking the first anniversary of the Ukraine conflict, and the Strategic Alliance between China and Russia is expanding. Also, the Global South is rejecting US dictates on foreign policy.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The UN Security Council has convened a hearing on the Nord Stream attacks. Also, Donald Trump is making his moves to win in 2024, Congress is going to Taiwan, and Israel is becoming unstable.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. We discuss the connections between the US empire's internal and external colonialist/imperialist policies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

