Russian Startup Develops Innovative Face Cream From Spider Web Protein
SilkIns team promises rapid rejuvenation and regeneration within 1-2 weeks, including such skin issues as large pores and post-acne scars.
A cream with proteins from cobwebs that reportedly heals and rejuvenates the skin and fights imperfections has been developed by a student startup in Russia's Saint Petersburg, Sputnik was told by the National Technology Initiative (NTI) Platform.According to the scientists, the cream is based on a protein obtained from the silk of tarantulas and silkworms. The spider proteins increase the rate of formation of new cells.According to the researchers, this cream heals cuts and burns, removes age spots and rejuvenates the skin in a couple of weeks. The development has already passed in vitro studies and has proven its effectiveness.At the moment, the company has already manufactured the first product line and is in the process of getting a patent in the Russian Federation. In the summer, the startup plans to open its own laboratory for the production of proteins and apply for an international patent.
A cream with proteins from cobwebs that reportedly heals and rejuvenates the skin and fights imperfections has been developed by a student startup in Russia's Saint Petersburg, Sputnik was told by the National Technology Initiative (NTI) Platform.
"SilkIns startup from the Institute of Fine Mechanics and Optics (ITMO) has developed cobweb-based proteins that can be added to creams to heal cuts and eliminate skin defects and acne by stimulating intracellular processes in one to two weeks. Work on the solution is being carried out as a part of the accelerator of the federal project 'University Technological Entrepreneurship Platform'," NTI representatives stated.
According to the scientists, the cream is based on a protein obtained from the silk of tarantulas and silkworms. The spider proteins increase the rate of formation of new cells.
According to the researchers, this cream heals cuts and burns, removes age spots and rejuvenates the skin in a couple of weeks. The development has already passed in vitro studies and has proven its effectiveness.
"Today there are a lot of foreign manufacturers of regenerative cosmetics on the market, about 80%. Therefore, we decided to create our own, Russian products. This is important, because every year the environment is deteriorating, and the skin, as the largest organ in the human body is being negatively impacted from the outside,” said the founder of the startup, Daudy Dauddin.
At the moment, the company has already manufactured the first product line and is in the process of getting a patent in the Russian Federation. In the summer, the startup plans to open its own laboratory for the production of proteins and apply for an international patent.