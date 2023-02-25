https://sputniknews.com/20230225/russian-startup-develops-innovative-face-cream-from-spider-web-protein-1107801831.html

Russian Startup Develops Innovative Face Cream From Spider Web Protein

Russian Startup Develops Innovative Face Cream From Spider Web Protein

SilkIns team promises rapid rejuvenation and regeneration within 1-2 weeks, including such skin issues as large pores and post-acne scars.

2023-02-25T15:18+0000

2023-02-25T15:18+0000

2023-02-25T15:18+0000

russia

medicine

cosmetics

protein

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088853121_0:10:1200:685_1920x0_80_0_0_37a582f0074cd8f1447df5def7bc99d0.jpg

A cream with proteins from cobwebs that reportedly heals and rejuvenates the skin and fights imperfections has been developed by a student startup in Russia's Saint Petersburg, Sputnik was told by the National Technology Initiative (NTI) Platform.According to the scientists, the cream is based on a protein obtained from the silk of tarantulas and silkworms. The spider proteins increase the rate of formation of new cells.According to the researchers, this cream heals cuts and burns, removes age spots and rejuvenates the skin in a couple of weeks. The development has already passed in vitro studies and has proven its effectiveness.At the moment, the company has already manufactured the first product line and is in the process of getting a patent in the Russian Federation. In the summer, the startup plans to open its own laboratory for the production of proteins and apply for an international patent.

https://sputniknews.com/20220421/russian-cosmetics-to-be-available-on-chinese-marketplace-says-rec-1095972597.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russian cosmetics, russian innovative cosmetics, russian innovations