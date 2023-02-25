International
WATCH LIVE: Rally Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230225/russian-nuclear-power-not-targeted-in-eus-new-package-of-sanctions-budapest-says-1107805462.html
Russian Nuclear Power Not Targeted in EU's New Package of Sanctions, Budapest Says
Russian Nuclear Power Not Targeted in EU's New Package of Sanctions, Budapest Says
The European Union's 10th package of sanctions against Moscow does not include restrictions against Russia's nuclear energy, Head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas said Saturday.
2023-02-25T15:49+0000
2023-02-25T15:49+0000
economy
russia
hungary
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105675723_0:151:3103:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_145c84aef56641cb19252b899c1152c5.jpg
Asked at a briefing in what way, if any, do the new EU sanctions target Russian nuclear power, Gulyas replied, "In no way, otherwise we would have vetoed them." Hungarian authorities have repeatedly stated that they would not allow the imposition of sanctions that would in any way limit their cooperation with Russia on nuclear energy, as it would harm the country's national interests. Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant, with four small Russian-built VVER 440 reactors, reportedly generates about half the country's power, and the plant gets its nuclear fuel from Russia. Budapest has often criticized EU sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, arguing that they have failed to achieve their declared purpose of weakening the Russian economy and instead backfired at the European economy.
russia
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105675723_186:0:2917:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c4e7bc21923070febe847ec3d4695fec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
anti-russian sanctions, russia-hungary cooperation, russian nuclear power, russian nuclear industry
anti-russian sanctions, russia-hungary cooperation, russian nuclear power, russian nuclear industry

Russian Nuclear Power Not Targeted in EU's New Package of Sanctions, Budapest Says

15:49 GMT 25.02.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabankNPP construction site
NPP construction site - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - The European Union's 10th package of sanctions against Moscow does not include restrictions against Russia's nuclear energy, Head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas said Saturday.
Asked at a briefing in what way, if any, do the new EU sanctions target Russian nuclear power, Gulyas replied, "In no way, otherwise we would have vetoed them."
Hungarian authorities have repeatedly stated that they would not allow the imposition of sanctions that would in any way limit their cooperation with Russia on nuclear energy, as it would harm the country's national interests.
Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant, with four small Russian-built VVER 440 reactors, reportedly generates about half the country's power, and the plant gets its nuclear fuel from Russia.
Budapest has often criticized EU sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, arguing that they have failed to achieve their declared purpose of weakening the Russian economy and instead backfired at the European economy.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала