Rally Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv

Israel is shook by anti-government protests since January, when country`s Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court.

Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv, Israel, where protesters have gathered for another rally against a judicial reform suggested by the Netanyahu government.Critics of the proposed reform believe that it undermines democracy and the country's judicial system. Some activists have even dubbed the reform a coup attempt. The government, for its part, says the reform will balance different branches of power by giving the Cabinet control over the selection of new judges. Apart from this, the reform is expected to grant the Israeli parliament - the Knesset - power to override court rulings with and absolute majority.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

israel

