https://sputniknews.com/20230225/g20-finance-leaders-statement-adopted-without-position-on-ukrainian-crisis-1107806575.html
G20 Finance Leaders' Statement Adopted Without Position on Ukrainian Crisis
G20 Finance Leaders' Statement Adopted Without Position on Ukrainian Crisis
The final document on the meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors has been adopted without condemning Russia's special military operation in Ukraine due to the objections of Beijing and Moscow, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Saturday.
2023-02-25T17:35+0000
2023-02-25T17:35+0000
2023-02-25T18:03+0000
world
g20
ukraine
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101748216_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d9066ea47df57681c9707decab65a02.jpg
Earlier in the day, the G20 finance ministers failed to agree on the meeting's joint communique and instead issued a "chair's summary" and an "outcome document," which noted differences in approach on the Ukraine issue. The statement of the finance leaders' meeting noted that "all G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors agreed to paragraphs 1, 2 and paragraphs 5 to 17 along with Annexes 1 and 2." Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the outcome document condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine and were not endorsed by Moscow and Beijing. "Paragraphs 3 and 4 of this document, as taken from the G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration [15-16 November 2022], were agreed to by all member countries except Russia and China," the statement read.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101748216_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96698cb9054fab2d0ddd69349e25434b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
g20 position on ukraine, crisis in ukraine, ukrainian conflict, india
g20 position on ukraine, crisis in ukraine, ukrainian conflict, india
G20 Finance Leaders' Statement Adopted Without Position on Ukrainian Crisis
17:35 GMT 25.02.2023 (Updated: 18:03 GMT 25.02.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The final document on the meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors has been adopted without condemning Russia's special military operation in Ukraine due to the objections of Beijing and Moscow, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Saturday.
Earlier in the day, the G20 finance ministers failed to agree on the meeting's joint communique and instead issued a "chair's summary" and an "outcome document," which noted differences in approach on the Ukraine issue.
"Two countries [Russia and China] had reservations, so with a footnote, certainly, a communique cannot go out, and therefore it had to be a chair's summary and an outcome document," Sitharaman told a press conference.
The statement of the finance leaders' meeting noted that "all G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors agreed to paragraphs 1, 2 and paragraphs 5 to 17 along with Annexes 1 and 2." Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the outcome document condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine and were not endorsed by Moscow and Beijing.
"Paragraphs 3 and 4 of this document, as taken from the G20
Bali Leaders’ Declaration [15-16 November 2022], were agreed to by all member countries except Russia and China," the statement read.