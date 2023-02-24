Suspicious Package Thrown Near Russian Consulate General in Greece

International
The Greek police blocked a street outside the Russian Consulate General in the Thessaloniki after an unknown man threw a suspicious package near the representative office, acting Russian consul general in Thessaloniki, told Sputnik.
Gaifutdinova added there were no employees inside the building, since it was a non-reception day and the consulate was not working."The bag was destroyed by a controlled explosion to be sure. After checking the bag, it turned out to be just rubbish. All these leftovers were taken to check for fingerprints and so on. The police, of course, will work," added the diplomat.The package, according to the Greek newspaper, contained two gyros from a steakhouse in Thessaloniki and a note with the inscription "Russian cosmos". The owner of the abandoned item is now being sought by the police.
ATHENS (Sputnik) - The Greek police blocked a street outside the Russian Consulate General in the port city of Thessaloniki on Friday after an unknown man threw a suspicious package near the representative office, Juliana Gaifutdinova, acting Russian consul general in Thessaloniki, told Sputnik.
"An unidentified middle-aged man, wearing a cap and headphones, walked past the Consulate General and threw a black package with the inscription 'Russian World.' The police did not say what was inside the bag. They are now checking it. Just in case, the street has been blocked," the diplomat said.
Gaifutdinova added there were no employees inside the building, since it was a non-reception day and the consulate was not working.
"The bag was destroyed by a controlled explosion to be sure. After checking the bag, it turned out to be just rubbish. All these leftovers were taken to check for fingerprints and so on. The police, of course, will work," added the diplomat.
The package, according to the Greek newspaper, contained two gyros from a steakhouse in Thessaloniki and a note with the inscription "Russian cosmos". The owner of the abandoned item is now being sought by the police.
