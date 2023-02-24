https://sputniknews.com/20230224/russian-envoy-nothing-sacred-after-canada-sanctions-soviet-hockey-star-women-in-space-1107783590.html

Russian Envoy: ‘Nothing Sacred’ After Canada Sanctions Soviet Hockey Star, Women in Space

Russian Envoy: ‘Nothing Sacred’ After Canada Sanctions Soviet Hockey Star, Women in Space

Canada’s sanctions on Soviet ice hockey icon Vladislav Tretiak, as well as two legendary female cosmonauts Valentina Tereshkova and Svetlana Savitskaya demonstrate that nothing is sacred any more for the Canadian government when it comes to relations with Russia, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

On Friday, Canada imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 63 entities and 129 individuals, including deputy prime ministers and members of parliament, to mark the first anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. The move followed not long after the US announced its own sanctions packaged against Russia."I draw your attention that among the sanctioned Russians are world ice hockey legend Vladislav Tretiak - whose authority in the hockey world and in Canada is indisputable – the first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova and the first woman to perform a spacewalk Svetlana Savitskaya," Stepanov said.Tretiak, Tereshkova and Savitskaya are members of the lower house of the Russian parliament. In 1989, Tretiak became the first soviet player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.Speaking to the overall sanctions package announced by the Trudeau government, Stepanov emphasized that the restrictions were in effect meaningless.Sanctions only harm economies and well-being of those countries, which introduce them, he added.While Russia regrets this political reaction, its "reciprocal practical response will also follow," he added.In addition to sanctions by the US and its allies, the European Union issued its 10 sanctions package that included tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use and technology, restrictions against a number of individuals and entities that are "spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war," as well as measures against "Russian disinformation."The Swedish presidency of the EU Council has said that the European Union "will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes."

