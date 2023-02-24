https://sputniknews.com/20230224/is-china-preparing-a-peace-plan-for-the-ukrainian-russian-conflict-1107748495.html
Is China Preparing a Peace Plan for the Ukrainian-Russian Conflict?
04:08 GMT 24.02.2023 (Updated: 09:08 GMT 24.02.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including China’s hope to play an active role in helping resolve the Ukrainian crisis.
Mark Frost - Economist & Professor
Ed Martin - President of Phyllis Schafley Eagles
Robert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer & Political Analyst
Kiji Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst & Writer
In the first hour, economist and professor Mark Frost joined Fault Lines to discuss the state of the US economy and how it was a disastrous week for Wall Street as the market hit its lowest point this year.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin to talk about former President Donald Trump’s visit to East Palestine, Ohio to support the locals after a train derailment spilled pollutants into the environment; this comes on the heels of the US President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday, February 20th.
In the third hour, Robert Inlakesh spoke to Fault Lines about the ongoing violence in the West Bank region and the recent raid conducted by the Israeli forces that killed ten people and wounded 100 others.
Later in the last hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by political analyst Kiji Noh to discuss Wang Li’s visit to Moscow and Beijing’s potential peace plan proposal to end the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.