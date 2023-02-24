International
WATCH LIVE: 'Peace Without Arms' Rally Takes Place in Germany's Dresden
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230224/eu-to-post-border-guards-to-north-macedonia-from-april-amid-migration-surge-1107779533.html
EU to Post Border Guards to North Macedonia From April Amid Migration Surge
EU to Post Border Guards to North Macedonia From April Amid Migration Surge
The European Union authorized a deal with North Macedonia on Friday that allows EU border guards to operate throughout the Balkan nation from April, following calls for tougher actions on illegal migration from front-line member states, the Council of the European Union said.
2023-02-24T18:19+0000
2023-02-24T18:19+0000
world
european union (eu)
north macedonia
border guards
migrant crisis
illegal migration
illegal migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083694998_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_85bfb59a2ce68b742bdcb216bc364b10.jpg
"The Council gave today its final green light to an agreement with North Macedonia on operational activities carried out by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex). The agreement will allow joint operations to be organised and Frontex border management teams to be deployed in North Macedonia, subject to the country's agreement," a statement read. The EU granted Frontex a mandate in 2019 to help non-member countries patrol the regions that directly border the bloc. The deal has now been expanded to allow EU agents to operate anywhere in a third country and exercise executive powers, for instance register arrivals. The bloc already has a similar pact in place with Moldova. The EU is seeking to renegotiate existing deals with Albania, Montenegro, and Serbia and open talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mauritania, and Senegal. The developments come as EU front-line nations continue mounting pressure on the bloc's executive to curb irregular migrant flows. A meeting of 15 EU countries in Athens on Friday urged Brussels to work closely with third countries to enhance migrant returns.
https://sputniknews.com/20221206/frontex-staff-may-be-deployed-to-western-balkans-as-eu-struggles-to-curb-migrant-flows-1105105336.html
north macedonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083694998_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41e980adc33856a3c5f1b9217cb96d12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu-north macedonia border, illegal migration, migration crisis, border guards
eu-north macedonia border, illegal migration, migration crisis, border guards

EU to Post Border Guards to North Macedonia From April Amid Migration Surge

18:19 GMT 24.02.2023
© AP Photo / Santi PalaciosFILE - In this Thursday Aug. 27, 2015 file photo, migrants walk alongside railway tracks at Idomeni, northern Greece to cross the border and enter Macedonia. In the 28-nation EU, some countries have sought to block the unprecedented flow of migrants fleeing war or poverty in the Middle East and Africa. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios, File)
FILE - In this Thursday Aug. 27, 2015 file photo, migrants walk alongside railway tracks at Idomeni, northern Greece to cross the border and enter Macedonia. In the 28-nation EU, some countries have sought to block the unprecedented flow of migrants fleeing war or poverty in the Middle East and Africa. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
© AP Photo / Santi Palacios
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union authorized a deal with North Macedonia on Friday that allows EU border guards to operate throughout the Balkan nation from April, following calls for tougher actions on illegal migration from front-line member states, the Council of the European Union said.
"The Council gave today its final green light to an agreement with North Macedonia on operational activities carried out by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex). The agreement will allow joint operations to be organised and Frontex border management teams to be deployed in North Macedonia, subject to the country's agreement," a statement read.
The EU granted Frontex a mandate in 2019 to help non-member countries patrol the regions that directly border the bloc. The deal has now been expanded to allow EU agents to operate anywhere in a third country and exercise executive powers, for instance register arrivals.
The logo of European Union border force Frontex is pictured at the headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, on August 5, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2022
World
Frontex Staff May Be Deployed to Western Balkans as EU Struggles to Curb Migrant Flows
6 December 2022, 14:16 GMT
The bloc already has a similar pact in place with Moldova. The EU is seeking to renegotiate existing deals with Albania, Montenegro, and Serbia and open talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mauritania, and Senegal.
The developments come as EU front-line nations continue mounting pressure on the bloc's executive to curb irregular migrant flows. A meeting of 15 EU countries in Athens on Friday urged Brussels to work closely with third countries to enhance migrant returns.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала