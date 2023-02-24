https://sputniknews.com/20230224/el-salvador-moves-2000-inmates-to-americas-largest-prison-1107784678.html
El Salvador Moves 2,000 Inmates to Americas' Largest Prison
El Salvador Moves 2,000 Inmates to Americas' Largest Prison
El Salvador has transferred 2,000 suspected gang members to what is considered to be the Americas' largest prison, which can hold up to 40,000 prisoners, President Nayib Bukele said.
2023-02-24T22:57+0000
2023-02-24T22:57+0000
2023-02-24T22:57+0000
americas
el salvador
nayib bukele
criminal gang
violence
prison
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107784530_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bf78166797fc7494f61b78923ee3fa8f.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - El Salvador has transferred 2,000 suspected gang members to what is considered to be the Americas' largest prison, President Nayib Bukele said.The Central American government declared a state of emergency last March in a bid to contain the surging gang violence. More than 60,000 people have been detained since then on suspicion of being gang members, an offense that Bukele says will be punishable with lengthy jail terms. The "mega prison" was built in a record seven months and can hold up to 40,000 prisoners. The video posted by Bukele online offered a glimpse of the sprawling facility surrounded by barbed-wire fences.
americas
el salvador
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107784530_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_432fe6f10fb78c4c536ede6ea6469040.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
el salvador, gang crackdown in salvador, americas' largest prison, president nayib bukele, how does salvador deals with gangs
el salvador, gang crackdown in salvador, americas' largest prison, president nayib bukele, how does salvador deals with gangs
El Salvador Moves 2,000 Inmates to Americas' Largest Prison
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - El Salvador has transferred 2,000 suspected gang members to what is considered to be the Americas' largest prison, President Nayib Bukele said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - El Salvador has transferred 2,000 suspected gang members to what is considered to be the Americas' largest prison, President Nayib Bukele said.
"This will be their new home, where they will be living for decades, mixed up and unable to do any more harm to the population," the president wrote on social media on Friday.
The Central American government declared a state of emergency last March in a bid to contain the surging gang violence. More than 60,000 people have been detained since then on suspicion of being gang members, an offense that Bukele says will be punishable with lengthy jail terms.
The "mega prison" was built in a record seven months and can hold up to 40,000 prisoners. The video posted by Bukele online offered a glimpse of the sprawling facility surrounded by barbed-wire fences.