Biden Breaks Campaign Promises With New Asylum Restrictions

immigration

palestine

philippines

ohio

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Albert Saint Jean, community organizer and immigration advocate to discuss the Biden administration’s proposed restrictions on asylum which would bar migrants from applying for asylum if they pass through other countries before arriving at the US southern border, how these policies compare to the bans proposed under the Trump administration and how they betray Biden’s campaign promises, and how these restrictions serve a noticeably political purpose as Biden considers running for re-election.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joe Catron, US Coordinator of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network to discuss an Israeli raid on Nablus, Palestine which killed ten people, how this raid will affect the relationship between Israel and the Palestinian Authority following a US-brokered deal at the UN, attacks on Samidoun and the Palestine solidarity movement from right-wing pro-Zionist groups, and how people can resist these attacks on Samidoun and the Alliance for Global Justice.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Adrian Bonifacio, national chairperson of Bayan USA to discuss a proposal for a constitutional convention in the Philippines and how that could affect the economic sections of the 1987 constitution, why the problems facing the Filipino people do not stem from the constitution and why changes to the constitution would likely make them worse, how marginalized people in the Philippines are being left out of this process, and how these changes could further exploit them.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss reporting on the use of child labor in the US at slaughterhouses, a lawsuit filed by protesters brutalized by police during the 2020 protests in repose to the killing of George Floyd, and the history of Norfolk Southern leading up to the disastrous derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

