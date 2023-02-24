Anti-Air Activity Over Iran’s Karaj Tied to Training Exercises - Not Attack, Iranian Media Reports
© Screenshot/BabakTaghvaee1Screenshot captures scene from a overnight training exercise carried out by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps. The drill had been earlier rumored to be tied to a missile attack against the Iranian city.
Social media networks are abuzz with rumors after videos surfaced that appeared to show an Iranian anti-aircraft battery in the city of Karaj firing rounds into the sky, seemingly at random. But all the gunfire and smoke near the Tehran suburb were actually just part of a military training exercise, Iranian media is reporting.
Iranian media confirmed that the sound of explosions and gunfire in the city of Karaj was the result of a military training exercise by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) on Thursday night.
An “IRGC's defense exercise was held around Karaj on Thursday night,” and “for several minutes, hypothetical targets were attacked at night,” Iran’s IRNA news agency reported Thursday.
It is actually a training exercise for Ashoora Battalions of #Basij paramilitary organization of #IRGC. in 'Shahid Motahhari Training Camp' near #Karaj in west of #Tehran. pic.twitter.com/5Rm8Ep634U— Babak Taghvaee - The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) February 23, 2023
Citing “an informed source,” the Tasnim News Agency reported that the sounds resulted from a “routine exercise” being carried out by Basij forces, which is “currently underway in the Martyr Motahari Basij training camp near Karaj.”
Israeli media seized on videos of a blast in a city which is rumored to contain nuclear enrichment facilities to suggest that Iranian forces had suffered a military strike. But so far, there’s no evidence proving such stories are anything but rumors.
In January 2022, Iranian authorities clarified that a similar explosion heard near Karaj was also the result of a training exercise – not an incoming military strike.
“The loud noise heard this afternoon in the suburbs of Karaj was caused by the firing of a rocket during a training exercise… managed [by] one of the Guards' headquarters, which has caused some speculations and rumors online,” an IRGC spokesman reportedly said at the time.
“Such exercises are not uncommon, and we call upon our dear compatriots not to pay attention to the rumors spread by the opponents and enemies of the Iranian nation,” the statement concluded.