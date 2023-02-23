https://sputniknews.com/20230223/united-nations-security-council-hearing-on-nord-stream-trump-hits-neocons-1107722976.html

United Nations Security Council Hearing on Nord Stream; Trump Hits Neocons

the critical hour

nord stream

seymour hersh

donald trump

ro khanna

nablus

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the UNSC meeting on the Nord Stream attacks. Several noted intellectuals testified at a United Nations Security Council meeting on allegations that the Biden administration attacked Germany's energy infrastructureMark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Many GOP politicians are pushing back against Joe Biden's Ukraine policy while some are increasing malice against China. Also, President Putin has suspended cooperation with the START treaty.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The US is increasing military exchanges with Taiwan. Also, Russia and China are increasing cooperation and president Xi is planning a trip to Moscow.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Russian policy. A former Russian president has warned the US that the Russian Federation will use all weapons at its disposal if the security of the nation is threatened. Also, China and Russia are involved in a military exercise in South Africa.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israeli forces kill more Palestinians in a Nablus raid. Also, the daughter of Malcolm X is suing the government for the death of her father.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss domestic policy. Julian Assange's family members are touring the United States. Also, the West is pushing the Global South to accept its dictates regarding Ukraine.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US cynically pushes double standards for international policy. Also, Cuban medical brigades work in Turkey and China works with Iran on economic matters.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss censorship. Youtube has censored a "Democracy Now" segment on the Nord Stream attack. Also, Donald Trump is taking an anti-neocon position for the 2024 elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

