Saudi Arabia Relief Center Ready to Help East Ukraine If Requested - Supervisor General

Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, adviser to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center told Sputnik that the center will help the people in eastern Ukraine if such a request comes from their authorities.

"Certainly we will work with our partners. East Ukraine is not different than any part of the world. We help people irrespective of where they are,” Al-Rabeeah said. Al-Rabeeah noted that the center provides assistance to refugees in Europe and is prepared to help people in Ukraine. The UN agencies for humanitarian and refugee affairs appealed last week for $5 billion in humanitarian aid to help more than 15 million Ukrainians affected by the conflict. Out of this sum, $3.9 billion has been requested under the Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine to provide 11.1 million people with food and medicines. The remainder in the amount of $1.7 billion will be used to help 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees hosted in 10 countries – Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia – under the Refugee Response Plan.

