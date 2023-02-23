Powerful Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Rattles Eastern Tajikistan - USGS

International
A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck eastern Tajikistan early Thursday, officials with the US Geological Survey have confirmed.
A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck eastern Tajikistan early Thursday, officials with the US Geological Survey have confirmed. One person in Kazakhstan, about 657 kilometers northeast of the epicenter, said on the first floor of their building that the earthquake was "very noticeable". Another said there were tremors in Almaty, Kazakhstan, about the same distance from the epicenter. Another eyewitness in Almaty said they were on the 26th floor where their chandeliers were shaking from the effects of the earthquake. Another testimony said the shaking lasted for at least 10 seconds. About 100 earthquakes measured between 6.1 and 6.9 magnitudes occur every year. These earthquakes can cause a lot of damage in very populated areas, according to Michigan Tech University.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
In 2015 the deadliest earthquake to strike within 300 kilometers of Murghob, Tajikistan was a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that resulted in 399 casualties. In 1911 a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the area, leading to 90 casualties.
A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck eastern Tajikistan early Thursday, officials with the US Geological Survey have confirmed.
One person in Kazakhstan, about 657 kilometers northeast of the epicenter, said on the first floor of their building that the earthquake was "very noticeable". Another said there were tremors in Almaty, Kazakhstan, about the same distance from the epicenter.
Another eyewitness in Almaty said they were on the 26th floor where their chandeliers were shaking from the effects of the earthquake. Another testimony said the shaking lasted for at least 10 seconds.
About 100 earthquakes measured between 6.1 and 6.9 magnitudes occur every year. These earthquakes can cause a lot of damage in very populated areas, according to Michigan Tech University.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
