https://sputniknews.com/20230223/powerful-magnitude-68-earthquake-rattles-eastern-tajikistan---usgs-1107723652.html
Powerful Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Rattles Eastern Tajikistan - USGS
Powerful Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Rattles Eastern Tajikistan - USGS
A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck eastern Tajikistan early Thursday, officials with the US Geological Survey have confirmed.
2023-02-23T01:11+0000
2023-02-23T01:11+0000
2023-02-23T01:59+0000
world
tajikistan
earthquake
us geological survey (usgs)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg
A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck eastern Tajikistan early Thursday, officials with the US Geological Survey have confirmed. One person in Kazakhstan, about 657 kilometers northeast of the epicenter, said on the first floor of their building that the earthquake was "very noticeable". Another said there were tremors in Almaty, Kazakhstan, about the same distance from the epicenter. Another eyewitness in Almaty said they were on the 26th floor where their chandeliers were shaking from the effects of the earthquake. Another testimony said the shaking lasted for at least 10 seconds. About 100 earthquakes measured between 6.1 and 6.9 magnitudes occur every year. These earthquakes can cause a lot of damage in very populated areas, according to Michigan Tech University.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
tajikistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9176b2d94a57138a24938fcb7cb3ca0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake, tajikistan, usgs
earthquake, tajikistan, usgs
Powerful Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Rattles Eastern Tajikistan - USGS
01:11 GMT 23.02.2023 (Updated: 01:59 GMT 23.02.2023)
Being updated
In 2015 the deadliest earthquake to strike within 300 kilometers of Murghob, Tajikistan was a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that resulted in 399 casualties. In 1911 a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the area, leading to 90 casualties.
A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck eastern Tajikistan early Thursday, officials with the US Geological Survey have confirmed.
One person in Kazakhstan
, about 657 kilometers northeast of the epicenter, said on the first floor of their building that the earthquake was "very noticeable". Another said there were tremors in Almaty, Kazakhstan, about the same distance from the epicenter.
Another eyewitness in Almaty said they were on the 26th floor where their chandeliers were shaking from the effects of the earthquake. Another testimony said the shaking lasted for at least 10 seconds.
About 100 earthquakes measured between 6.1 and 6.9 magnitudes occur every year. These earthquakes can cause a lot of damage in very populated areas, according to Michigan Tech University
.