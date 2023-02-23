International
Oman to Open Airspace for Israeli Passenger Planes, Israeli Foreign Minister Says
Oman to Open Airspace for Israeli Passenger Planes, Israeli Foreign Minister Says
The Omani government has made the decision to allow Israeli passenger airplanes to enter Oman's airspace, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday.
"This is a historic decision!" Cohen said on Twitter, going on to thank Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other authorities concerned, the Sultan of Oman and "our friends in the United States." The opening of airspace will help reduce the duration of flights from Israel to Asian countries, as well as reduce the cost of tickets, the Israeli foreign minister said. In July 2022, as a result of lengthy negotiations, Saudi Arabia also opened its airspace to Israeli aircraft.
Oman to Open Airspace for Israeli Passenger Planes, Israeli Foreign Minister Says

23.02.2023
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Omani government has made the decision to allow Israeli passenger airplanes to enter Oman's airspace, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday.
"This is a historic decision!" Cohen said on Twitter, going on to thank Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other authorities concerned, the Sultan of Oman and "our friends in the United States."
In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, Oman's ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq prepares for a meeting at al-Alam palace in the capital Muscat, Oman. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
Eyeing Oman, Israel’s Foreign Ministry Hopes for More Normalization Deals in Coming Year
7 October 2021, 22:52 GMT
The opening of airspace will help reduce the duration of flights from Israel to Asian countries, as well as reduce the cost of tickets, the Israeli foreign minister said.
In July 2022, as a result of lengthy negotiations, Saudi Arabia also opened its airspace to Israeli aircraft.
