Holy See, Sultanate of Oman Announce Establishment of Diplomatic Relations

The Holy See and Oman announced on Thursday the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"The Holy See and the Sultanate of Oman ... Have decided to establish, on the basis of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 18 April 1961, full diplomatic relations at the level of an Apostolic Nunciature to the Sultanate of Oman and of an Embassy to the Holy See," a joint statement read. Diplomatic relations are being established out of mutual desire of "promoting mutual understanding and further strengthening friendship and cooperation." Oman has become the 184th state with which the Holy See maintains diplomatic relations.

